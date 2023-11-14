Pro golf: Lyerly shoots par in first round

Staff report

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Nick Lyerly (East Rowan, UNC Greensboro) began play on Tuesday in the Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

The four-round tournament is being played at Deer Creek Course at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club.

Lyerly shot even-par 72 on Tuesday. He birdied 1 and 4, but he bogeyed 7 and 17.

Leaders shot 6-under 66 on Tuesday. Lyerly is tied for 27th in a field of 78. Fifteen will qualify for the Final Stage. It took a 2-under round to be in the top 15 after Tuesday.

Play continues through Friday.