Pro golf: Lyerly shoots par in first round
Published 6:20 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Staff report
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Nick Lyerly (East Rowan, UNC Greensboro) began play on Tuesday in the Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
The four-round tournament is being played at Deer Creek Course at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club.
Lyerly shot even-par 72 on Tuesday. He birdied 1 and 4, but he bogeyed 7 and 17.
Leaders shot 6-under 66 on Tuesday. Lyerly is tied for 27th in a field of 78. Fifteen will qualify for the Final Stage. It took a 2-under round to be in the top 15 after Tuesday.
Play continues through Friday.
Medalists and ties at all five Second Stage sites will earn guaranteed starts on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour.
The top five and ties at Final Stage (Dec. 14-17, TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club) will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
The next 40 and ties will earn guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with the next 20 and ties earning exempt status for PGA TOUR Americas.
The remainder of finishers will earn conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas.