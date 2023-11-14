Man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles arrested Published 2:26 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

SALISBURY — Officers with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office SOCAT team arrested a man who has allegedly stolen multiple cars from the Rockwell area.

According to Sheriff Travis Allen, officers with his office and the Rockwell Police Department found the man after Rockwell Police Chief Cody Trexler received information from the public about his location. Officers with the SOCAT team searched a residence near Holshouser Road and found the man hiding under a blanket.

Allen said that the majority of officers in the sheriff’s office and Rockwell Police Department had been out, checking with informants and tracking down any potential leads to help arrest Ghent.

“Squads have been vigilantly looking. I had a patrol squad last night, trying to set him up, trying to get a capture on him, so the whole office has been working towards it. We’re thankful to Cody Trexler and the Rockwell Police Department for providing that good information,” said Allen.

Ethan Bradley Ghent, 19, has eluded police since he allegedly fled a traffic stop while armed on Nov. 1. Ghent was given a $400,000 bond according to a sheriff’s office official.

“I think a lot of people in the eastern part of Rowan County were watching their cars and their outbuildings at night, so it’s a good relief to get him put away. It should definitely cut out on some of our stolen cars and the breaking and entering of the cars,” said Allen.

Ghent was believed to be the suspect in at least three car thefts in the past two weeks, according to officials at the time. Ghent’s brother, Zachary Scott Ghent, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle when deputies found him in possession of a stolen white Audi SUV that they believed Ghent stole. Officers also found two stolen trucks near Horse Whisperer Lane that appeared to have been recently abandoned, which they said were also likely stolen by Ghent.

Ghent’s mother, Tiffany Martin Ghent, was charged with harboring a fugitive last Thursday as well.

While Allen could not yet say what Ghent’s exact charges will be, he did say that multiple parole violations and breaking and entering of motor vehicles would likely be included.