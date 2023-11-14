College volleyball: Indians end season with 5-set loss Published 12:43 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Staff report

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Catawba’s volleyball team ended the season on Monday night with a five-set loss to Tusculum in Pioneer Arena.

Catawba lost 25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 19-25 and 15-5 in the SAC quarterfinal matchup.

Sixth-seeded Catawba (12-11) got a team-high 24 digs from Riley Hill (East Rowan). Kary Hales (Carson) had 10 digs.

Kelcie Love (West Rowan) had a team-leading 17 kills. Riannel Arevalo had 19 digs.

Aly Freeland and Emiah Burrowes had 19 kills each for the third-seeded Pioneers (20-6).

In the other quarterfinals, Lenoir-Rhyne swept Carson-Newman; Wingate swept Mars Hill, and Anderson beat Limestone 3-1.

In Wednesday’s semifinals at Rock Hill, L-R takes on top-seeded Wingate. Tusculum plays Anderson.