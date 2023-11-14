Chamber PIP to feature Dr. Rogelberg Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Chamber has announced that UNC Charlotte Professor Dr. Steven G. Rogelberg, a nationally recognized author and television celebrity, will speak at the Power In Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 16, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks, located at 728 Klumac Road.

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will sponsor the November PIP.

Rogelberg, an organizational psychologist, holds the title of chancellor’s professor at UNC Charlotte for distinguished national, international and interdisciplinary contributions. He is an award-winning teacher and recipient of the very prestigious Humboldt Award for his research on meetings. Adam Grant has called Steven the “worlds leading expert on how to fix meetings.”

His previous book, “The Surprising Science of Meetings: How You Can Lead Your Team to Peak Performance” has been on more than 25 “best of” lists including being recognized by the Washington Post as the No. 1 leadership book to watch for, His forthcoming book, “Glad We Met: The Art and Science of 1:1 Meetings” comes out in January and is already receiving tremendous praise.

Rogelberg has been interviewed or featured on major TV broadcasts (e.g. CBS Sunday Morning, multiple times on CNN, BBC World), radio (e.g., NPR’s Morning Edition), leading podcasts (e.g., Freakonomics, HBR IdeaCast; Dan Pink, Bloomberg News).

Other PIP speakers include top North Carolina elected officials and business leaders. The dates for the 2023-24 season are: Dec. 14; Jan. 18; Feb. 15; March 21; April 18; and, May 16. The chamber’s popular Power Card will once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month.

The chamber’s breakfast programs have 120 attendees each month. Sponsors will have the exclusive marketing rights to the banquet room and provide a five-minute sponsor profile on their company. Partner agencies will share updates with the local business leaders and address issues of concern for the entire region. The Leadership Rowan Class will start their day at the breakfast and then venture out for each day’s session focused on a different aspect of the community.

If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 14, by 5 p.m. The cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com