Carolina Artists offering meditative painting mini workshop Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

The November meeting of Carolina Artist’s Guild will feature a mini workshop during the regular monthly meeting Thursday, Oct. 16, at St John’s Lutheran Church ( 100 North Jackson Street entrance ) in Salisbury. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for meet and greet. Light refreshments will be served. The meeting and mini workshop start at 7 p.m.

Artist Sarah Andrews will offer a mini workshop on creating meditative art, a fun and creative way to relax and relieve stress. The workshop will be interactive and suitable for everyone.

Andrews is a North Carolina artist and enjoys working with watercolor, acrylic and other mediums.

The mini workshop is free. Some materials will be furnished but it is suggested that attendees bring watercolors, a couple of brushes and a Micron pen. Guests are encouraged to participate.

Artists, photographers and art lovers from beginners to seasoned artists are encouraged to attend monthly meetings. Membership information will be available. Guests are always welcome.

For further information on Carolina Artists, membership or the mini workshop, contact Cherrathee Hager at 704-490-2001.