Blotter for Nov. 14
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
- Credit card fraud occurred in the 1200 block of North Church Street between noon on Nov. 7 and 12:49 a.m. on Nov. 10. The total estimated loss was $700.
- Breaking and entering occurred in the 200 block of Depot Street between 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 10. Police reports indicate that a man broke into the train depot and left his belongings there.
- Credit card fraud occurred in the 100 block of Elm Street at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9. The total estimated loss was $232.
- Fraud by impersonation occurred in the 500 block of South Church Street between noon on Oct. 10 and midnight on Nov. 10. The total estimated loss was $1,500.
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 300 block of Bendix Drive between 2:57 p.m. on Nov. 1 and midnight on Nov. 10.
- A burglary occurred in the 500 block of West Horah Street between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 10. The total estimated loss was $1,945.
- Property damage occurred in the 800 block of Corporate Circle between 2 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 10.
- A larceny occurred in the 1300 block of Klumac Road between 5 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. on Nov. 10. The total estimated loss was $1,000.
- An assault occurred in the 1200 block of Davis Street at 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 10.
- An assault occurred in the 200 block of West D Avenue at 9:05 p.m. on Nov. 10.
- Vandalism occurred in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 10.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 800 block of Lakewood Drive at 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 11. The total estimated loss was $430.
- A burglary occurred in the 1400 block of Maxwell Street at 5:50 a.m. on Nov. 11.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 200 block of Claymont Drive between 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 11.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 300 block of Lash Drive between 3 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 4 p.m. on Nov. 12.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 1300 block of Tabernacle Street at 6:55 p.m. on Nov. 12. The total estimated loss was $100.
- Tony Michael J Brock, 36, was charged with larceny on Nov. 10.
- Sierra Joy Phillips, 24, was charged with larceny on Nov. 10.
- Darryl Liston Atwell, 26, was charged with larceny on Nov. 10.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
- Vandalism occurred at Daugherty Road in China Grove between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 8.
- Property damage occurred at East Innes Street in Salisbury at 5 p.m. on Nov. 8.
- An assault occurred at Davis Farm Road in Salisbury between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 9.
- A larceny occurred at Mt. Hope Church Road in Salisbury at 10:22 p.m. on Nov. 9.
- Credit card fraud occurred at Bradshaw Road in Mooresville at 11:03 a.m. on Nov. 10.
- Larceny occurred at Johnson Dairy Road in Rockwell between 6 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 9 a.m. on Nov. 10. Police reports indicate the stolen property was a firearm.
- Fraud by identity theft occurred at Ed Weaver Road in Salisbury between 4:30 p.m. and 5:19 p.m. on Nov. 10.
- Larceny occurred at Grace Church Road in Salisbury at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 10.
- Shoplifting occurred at Tingle Drive in Salisbury at 2:17 p.m. on Nov. 11.
- Larceny occurred at Carolyn Road in Salisbury between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 10. It was reported on Nov. 11.
- Jerry Wayne Christie, 52, was charged with larceny after breaking and entering and second-degree trespassing on Nov. 9.
- Donnis Blair Gallimore, 35, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on Nov. 9.
- Aubrey Gavin Proctor, 41, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking heroin or opium on Nov. 10.
- Tasha Nichole Simpson, 35, was charged with second-degree trespassing and communicating threats on Nov. 11.
- Christopher Neil Coughenour, 32, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and attempted larceny on Nov. 11.
- Raymundo Walker Osian, 53, was charged with assault on a female on Nov. 11.