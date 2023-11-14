Area Sports: Harris makes it official with Deacons; Champ scores 52 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Jayden “Juke” Harris officially signed with Wake Forest’s basketball program and had a celebration at the school on Saturday.

Harris is coming off a junior season in which he averaged 29.2 points per game and earned player of the year honors for his county, conference and district.

The 6-foot-6 guard is a four-star recruit and one of nine North Carolina seniors ranked in the top 75 nationally.

Harris is ranked 70th in the Class of 2024 by ESPN and is a consensus top-20 shooting guard nationally.

“Juke is one of the very best high school basketball players in North Carolina and in the country,” Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes said. “He scores the ball off the drive and from 3-point range, while possessing tremendous positional size on the perimeter. Juke is a terrific young man who excels on the court and in the classroom.” • Other Rowan athletes making things official with Division I programs in recent days were Salisbury’s Katie Peeler (Furman softball), West Rowan’s Emma Clarke (Tennessee softball) and Salisbury’s MaKayla Noble (Albany basketball). A signing celebration for East Rowan’s Cobb Hightower (UNC baseball) is scheduled for Nov. 29 at the school. Also being honored as signees are teammates Logan Dyer (Catawba) and Nate Hayworth (Tusculum). HS basketball Champ Hayden scored a school-record 52 points as North Hills (2-0) pounded Vandalia Christian 104-55. Jerod Drye scored 22 for the Eagles. HS football Salisbury and North Rowan are home for third-round action on Friday. The Hornets host Shelby, while North Rowan takes on Mountain Heritage.

HS soccer

Salisbury’s season ended with the Hornets’ first loss, a 3-0 fourth-round setback at Community School of Davidson on Thursday.

The Hornets were 23-1-2. They swept Central Carolina Conference honors, with Matt Parrish named the top coach, Abdul Eliwa named the top offensive player and Yatti Avilez named the top defensive player in the league.

College soccer

Catawba lost to Lenoir-Rhyne in the South Atlantic Conference Tournament championship game after it went to a penalty kicks shootout.

It was 2-all at the end of regulation and overtimes. Hannah Dunn scored both Catawba goals.

The Indians will find out on Monday night about their seed and pairing for the playoffs.

College football

Jabril Norman (Salisbury) had six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Virginia Union’s 21-10 victory against Fayetteville State in the CIAA championship game played in Salem, Va.

•••

Lenoir-Rhyne crushed Tusculum 48-7 in the SAC championship game.

•••

Catawba kicker Bryson Sims was named SAC Special Teams Player of the Week. He made all his kicks in a 24-14 victory against Carson-Newman to close the season.

College volleyball

Catawba won its last six matches of the regular season to get the No. 6 seed in the SAC tournament, which began on Monday night.

Riley Hill (East Rowan), Kelcie Love (West Rowan) and Kary Hales (Carson) were a big part of Catawba’s late surge.

College cross country

Madison Lowery (South Rowan) ran a 6K PR of 22:16 and placed 10th in the South Region meet held in Berry, Ga.

She earned all-region honors for the second time and led Pfeiffer to a ninth-place finish.

Freshman McKayla Borst (Carson) had a 6K PR and was the second runner for Pfeiffer.

College basketball

Livingstone’s teams got the season under way in Pennsylvania.

The men started 0-2 with losses to Millersville (86-73) and Mansfield (60-56). Khyree Temple led the Blue Bears in scoring in both games.

The women started 1-1. whipping Bloomsburg 72-52 but losing 85-56 to West Chester. Andresia Alexander was a leader for the Blue Bears in both outings.

•••

Hannah Wilkerson (North Rowan) scored 11 points in Clarion’s 117-74 loss to Glenville State.

•••

Bethany Rymer (South Rowan) scored 11 points for Columbia International in an 87-64 loss to Bryan.

Local golf

In a McCanless Couples Captain’s Choice event, the team of Claude Honeycutt and Azalee & David Huneycutt placed first .