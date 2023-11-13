Pro golf: Next stage of Q-School starts for Lyerly

Medalists and ties at all five Second Stage sites will earn guaranteed starts on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour, with approximately 25 percent of the golfers at each site advancing to Q-School’s Final Stage in December.

The top five and ties at Final Stage (Dec. 14-17, TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club) will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.

The next 40 and ties will earn guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with the next 20 and ties earning exempt status for PGA TOUR Americas.

The remainder of finishers will earn conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas.