College men’s basketball: Blue Bears lose on late free throws Published 2:58 am Monday, November 13, 2023

Staff report

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — A strong comeback by Livingstone’s men’s basketball team failed to produce a victory on Sunday.

The Blue Bears rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to deadlock the game in Pucillo Gymnasium in the final minute, but Mansfield made four free throws at the end to beat the Blue Bears 60-56.

Livingstone (0-2) shot 34,5 percent and missed nine free throws, but still had a great chance to win.

The Mansfield Mountaineers, who lost 69-60 to Virginia Union on Saturday, beat LC despite 1-for-12 3-point shooting and 22 turnovers.

Scott Woodring scored 14 to lead Mansfield (1-1).

Khyree Temple was 0-for-5 on 3-pointers but still led Livingstone with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Detionne Leach added 13 points.

Manfield led 39-24 at halftime, but LC got back in the game with a 13-2 run.

Temple made back-to-back layups to get the Blue Bears within 56-55 with a minute left. When Mansfield missed, Paul Tako rebounded and was fouled. He made one of two free throws for 56-all.

Woodring made two free throws with 27 seconds left to put Mansfield back ahead.

The Blue Bears turned it over with about six seconds left, and the Mountaineers sealed victory with two more free throws.

Livingstone 24 32 — 56

Mansfield 39 21 — 60

Livingstone scoring — Temple 19, Leach 13, Tiller 6, Lassiter 6, Tako 4, Broadnax 3, Carr 2, Williams 2, Allen 1.