D2 College football: SAC and CIAA standings, scores, playoff pairings

Published 4:39 am Monday, November 13, 2023

By Post Sports

Catawba's Evan Simons 24 makes a tackle against Wingate, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

 

SAC

Mountain Overall SAC

Tusculum 6-5 6-2

Mars Hill 8-2 7-2

Carson-Newman 5-6 4-5

Emory & Henry 5-6 3-6

UVA Wise 2-9 1-8

Erskine 0-11 0-9

Piedmont

Lenoir-Rhyne 10-1 7-1

Limestone 8-3 8-1

Wingate 8-3 7-2

Barton 6-5 4-5

Catawba 5-6 3-6

Newberry 4-7 3-6

           Saturday’s scores

Catawba 24, Carson-Newman 14

Wingate 27, UVA Wise 0

Limestone 47, Emory & Henry 29

Mars Hill 21, Newberry 14

Barton 48, Erskine 14

Championship game: Lenoir-Rhyne 48, Tusculum 7

Playoffs: Shepherd at Lenoir-Rhyne

                Limestone at Valdosta State

  

                       CIAA

Northern Overall CIAA

Virginia Union 10-1 7-1

Virginia State 8-2 6-2

Bowie State 6-4 5-3

Lincoln 4-6 3-5

Elizabeth City State 3-7 2-6

Bluefield State 1-9 0-8

Southern Overall CIAA

Fayetteville State 8-3 8-0

J.C. Smith 7-3 6-2

Livingstone 4-6 4-4

Winston-Salem State 4-6 4-4

Shaw 3-7 3-5

St. Augustine’s 0-10 0-8

          Saturday’s scores

Championship game: Virginia Union 21, Fayetteville State 10

Playpffs: Virginia Union at Kutztown

