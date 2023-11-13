D2 College football: SAC and CIAA standings, scores, playoff pairings
Published 4:39 am Monday, November 13, 2023
SAC
Mountain Overall SAC
Tusculum 6-5 6-2
Mars Hill 8-2 7-2
Carson-Newman 5-6 4-5
Emory & Henry 5-6 3-6
UVA Wise 2-9 1-8
Erskine 0-11 0-9
Piedmont
Lenoir-Rhyne 10-1 7-1
Limestone 8-3 8-1
Wingate 8-3 7-2
Barton 6-5 4-5
Catawba 5-6 3-6
Newberry 4-7 3-6
Saturday’s scores
Catawba 24, Carson-Newman 14
Wingate 27, UVA Wise 0
Limestone 47, Emory & Henry 29
Mars Hill 21, Newberry 14
Barton 48, Erskine 14
Championship game: Lenoir-Rhyne 48, Tusculum 7
Playoffs: Shepherd at Lenoir-Rhyne
Limestone at Valdosta State
CIAA
Northern Overall CIAA
Virginia Union 10-1 7-1
Virginia State 8-2 6-2
Bowie State 6-4 5-3
Lincoln 4-6 3-5
Elizabeth City State 3-7 2-6
Bluefield State 1-9 0-8
Southern Overall CIAA
Fayetteville State 8-3 8-0
J.C. Smith 7-3 6-2
Livingstone 4-6 4-4
Winston-Salem State 4-6 4-4
Shaw 3-7 3-5
St. Augustine’s 0-10 0-8
Saturday’s scores
Championship game: Virginia Union 21, Fayetteville State 10
Playpffs: Virginia Union at Kutztown