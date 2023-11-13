College women’s soccer: Catawba home as a regional host on Thursday Published 10:23 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s women’s soccer team is seeded second for the Southeast Regional.

Seeds and pairings were announced on Monday night.

Catawba (17-2-1) will play seventh-seeded Conference Carolinas tournament champ UNC Pembroke (12-3-3) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Thursday’s 3 p.m. game at Frock Field will be sixth-seeded Wingate against third-seeded North Georgia.

Top-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne is hosting the 1-8 and 4-5 games on Friday.

Carson-Newman made the regional as the No. 8 seed.

NCAA Southeast Regional

Thursday, Nov. 16 (at Catawba)

3 p.m. #6 Wingate vs. #3 North Georgia

6 p.m. #7 UNC Pembroke vs. #2 Catawba

Friday, Nov. 17 (at Lenoir-Rhyne)

TBA #5 Flagler vs. #4 Columbus State

TBA #8 Carson-Newman vs. #1 Lenoir-Rhyne

Saturday, Nov. 18 (at Catawba)

6 p.m. WU-UNG winner vs. UNCP-CAT winner

Sunday, Nov. 19 (at Lenoir-Rhyne)

TBA FC-CSU winner vs. C-N-LR winner