College women’s cross country: Pfeiffer’s Lowery qualifies for nationals Published 3:16 am Monday, November 13, 2023

Staff report

BERRY, Ga. — Pfeiffer senior Madison Lowery finished 10th in Saturday’s South Regional.

Lowery (South Rowan) ran a 6K PR of 22:16 for all-region honors and qualified for second time for the Division III Cross Country Championship.

That race is scheduled for Nov. 18 at Big Springs High School in Carlisle, Pa.

Lowery led Pfeiffer’s team to a ninth-place finish in a 22-team field, its best finish since the Falcons transitioned to Division III.

Freshman Makayla Borst (Carson) was the second runner for Pfeiffer. She was 46th in a 6K PR of 23:59.

Freshman Hayley Borst (Carson) was Pfeiffer’s fifth runner. She had a 6K PR of 25:52.

Katelyn Lentz (West Rowan) competed as one of Pfeiffer’s top seven.

Robert Marchinko coaches the Falcons.