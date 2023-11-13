College women’s basketball: Blue Bears go 1-1 on road trip Published 2:29 am Monday, November 13, 2023

Staff report

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Livingstone’s women’s basketball was up on Saturday and down on Sunday.

After getting off to a positive start on Saturday in Pennsylvania, the Blue Bears were blown out 85-56 by West Chester on Sunday afternoon at Hollinger Fieldhouse.

Livingstone got off to a terrible start with 2-for-14 shooting in the first quarter to dig a 16-point hole.

The Blue Bears (1-1) trailed 42-20 at halftime. They played better in the second half but West Chester cruised to victory.

Livingstone shot 1-for-13 on 3-pointers and was out-rebounded 43-24.

Emily McAteer scored 21 for West Chester. West Chester (2-0) won a hard-fought game with Elizabeth City State on Saturday in the CIAA-PSAC Challenge.

Samiyah Briggs, Thalia Carter and Andresia Alexander scored 12 points each to lead Livingstone.

Livingstone 9 11 17 19 — 56

West Chester 25 17 24 19 — 85

Livingstone scoring — Briggs 12, Alexander 12, Carter 12, Lane 6, Kelson 4, Williams 3, Chambers 2, Turner 2, Reaves 2, Walford 1.