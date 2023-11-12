Women’s college basketball: Livingstone starts 1-0 Published 9:40 am Sunday, November 12, 2023

Staff report

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Livingstone’s women’s basketball team started strong on Saturday, dominating the second half to beat Bloomsburg 72-52.

The game was part of the CIAA-PSAC Challenge and was played in Hollinger Fieldhouse at West Chester.

The Blue Bears will take on West Chester on Sunday.

Livingstone shot well — 46.8 percent — and made six 3-pointers.

The Blue Bears’ lead was only 33-27 at halftime, but Livingstone pulled away in front of a sparse crowd of 109.

Blo0msburg got 31 points and 15 rebounds from Katie Starr, but not a lot from the rest of the squad.

Bloomsburg shot 26.7 percent from the floor and missed 22 of 26 3-point tries.

Andresia Alexander, a 5-foot-3 guard, had 17 points and six assists.

Samiyah Briggs scored 14. Jamiah Lane and Jay’la Williams scored 10 each.

Thalia Carter had 10 rebounds.

Queen Smith won her debut as LC head coach. Donte Minter, who starred at West Rowan and played at Virginia and App State, is one of the assistants.

Livingstone 19 14 23 16 — 72

Bloomsburg 17 10 18 7 — 52

LC scoring — Alexander 17, Briggs 14, Lane 10, Williams 10, Kelson 9, Woodruff 5, Carter 4, Chambers 3.