Traffic accident results in power outage for 500 homes Published 1:43 pm Sunday, November 12, 2023

CLEVELAND — A Sunday morning traffic accident left approximately 500 Duke Energy customers without power near Cleveland.

According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, the power loss is primarily confined to the area near Sherrills Ford Road and Long Branch Road.

A representative with the American Red Cross indicated that Sherrills Ford Road was closed between Long Branch Road and Lowder Road for an extended period of time on Sunday as crews worked to clear a scene that involved an “vehicle overturned into a creek.”

That source also said that hazmat crews were on scene to mitigate fuel leaking into the waterway.

Duke Energy’s estimate for power restoration is 4:30 p.m.

The extent of injuries from the accident was not readily available.