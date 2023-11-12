College men’s basketball: Livingstone loses opener in Pa. Published 8:34 am Sunday, November 12, 2023

Staff report

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — The Millersville Marauders shot 49 percent and opened the men’s basketball season with an 86-73 win against Livingstone.

The game was part of CIAA-PSAC Challenge and was played in Millersville’s Pucillo Gym on Saturday.

The Blue Bears trailed by 25 points in the season opener with about seven minutes left but made a flurry of 3-pointers to make it closer at the end.

They held their own on the boards but couldn’t overcome 18 turnovers.

Khyree Temple is back to lead the Blue Bears. He had 23 points and 11 rebounds. Teon Tiller scored 14.

Drew Stover, a 6-foot-8 forward, made 11 2-point field goals and scored a career-high 25 to lead the home team.

The Blue Bears trailed by 13 at halftime.

Livingstone 28 45 — 73

Millersville 41 45 — 86

LC scoring — Temple 23, Tiller 14, Leach 9, Williams 6, Lassiter 5, Herd 4, Broadnax 3, Allen 3, Street 3, Montague 2, Egbo 1.