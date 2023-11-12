College football: Salisbury’s Norman helps Virginia Union win CIAA title

Published 8:52 am Sunday, November 12, 2023

By Post Sports

Virginia Union linebacker Jabril Norman (Salisbury)

 

Staff report

SALEM, Va. — Former Salisbury High star Jabril Norman played a key role for Virginia Union in Saturday’s CIAA championship game.

Norman had a sack, a forced fumble and six tackles in Northern Division champ Virginia Union’s 21-10 win against Southern Division champ Fayetteville State.

Norman is in his first season at Virginia Union after transferring from Mars Hill.

It was the first CIAA title in 22 years for Virginia Union (10-1).

Jada Byers scored had 135 rushing yards and two TDs for the Panthers to take MVP honors.

Benjamin Caldwell (North Rowan) played on the offensive line for Fayetteville State (8-3).

 

More Sports

College football: Indians win the last one

College football: Aguilar leads App State to third straight win and bowl eligibility

Women’s college basketball: Livingstone starts 1-0

College football: Heels outscore Duke in 2OT thriller

Print Article