College football: Salisbury’s Norman helps Virginia Union win CIAA title Published 8:52 am Sunday, November 12, 2023

Staff report

SALEM, Va. — Former Salisbury High star Jabril Norman played a key role for Virginia Union in Saturday’s CIAA championship game.

Norman had a sack, a forced fumble and six tackles in Northern Division champ Virginia Union’s 21-10 win against Southern Division champ Fayetteville State.

Norman is in his first season at Virginia Union after transferring from Mars Hill.

It was the first CIAA title in 22 years for Virginia Union (10-1).

Jada Byers scored had 135 rushing yards and two TDs for the Panthers to take MVP honors.

Benjamin Caldwell (North Rowan) played on the offensive line for Fayetteville State (8-3).