College football: L-R crushes Tusculum in SAC title game Published 9:11 am Sunday, November 12, 2023

Staff report

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The South Atlantic Conference championship game was no contest.

Lenoir-Rhyne, ranked 15th in Division II, obliterated Tusculum 48-7 in front of 3,391 mostly unhappy fans at Pioneer Field.

Mountain Division winner Tusculum (6-5) upset Mars Hill to earn a berth in Saturday’s championship game, but didn’t have much left for the Piedmont Division champion Bears (10-1).

Lenoir-Rhyne QB Sean White threw for 305 yards and five touchdowns, and the Bears rolled for another 311 yards on the ground.

Defensive lineman Qadree Ziyad (West Rowan) and receiver Amari McArthur (North Rowan) are part of L-R’s program.