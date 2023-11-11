High school basketball: Champ scores 52; Eagles romp
Published 3:40 am Saturday, November 11, 2023
Staff report
SALISBURY — Senior guard Champ Hayden scored an efficient 52 points for North Hills in Friday’s 104-55 romp against Greensboro’s Vandalia Christian.
Hayden’s school-record effort included 15-for-17 on 2-point field goals, 5-for-7 on 3s and 7-for-9 on free throws. He also had double-figure rebounds.
Senior Jerrod Drye chipped in with 22 points for the Eagles (2-0), who are guided by former Salisbury star John Knox.
•••
North Hills opened the season by pounding Locust’s Carolina Christian 92-40.
Hayden shot 15-for-20 and scored 31 points.
Malachi Strong added 25 points for North Hills.
•••
The next game for North Hills is at home on Nov. 14 against Lee Park Prep.