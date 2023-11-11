High school basketball: Champ scores 52; Eagles romp

Published 3:40 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

By Post Sports

Champ Hayden

 

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — Senior guard Champ Hayden scored an efficient 52 points for North Hills in Friday’s 104-55 romp against Greensboro’s Vandalia Christian.

Hayden’s school-record effort included 15-for-17 on 2-point field goals, 5-for-7 on 3s and 7-for-9 on free throws. He also had double-figure rebounds.

Senior Jerrod Drye chipped in with 22 points for the Eagles (2-0), who are guided by former Salisbury star John Knox.

•••

North Hills opened the season by pounding Locust’s Carolina Christian 92-40.

Hayden shot 15-for-20 and scored 31 points.

Malachi Strong added 25 points for North Hills.

•••

The next game for North Hills is at home on Nov. 14 against Lee Park Prep.

 

 

 

