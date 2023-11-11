Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will Host 5K Event Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

Submitted

SALISBURY — Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will host its 5K event on Sunday, Nov. 12, at Salisbury Community Park.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.

Come out and cheer on the girls in the 5K. Last season’s 5K event brought together 522 participants, including program participants, their family and friends, and community members. If interested in being in Girls on the Run in the future or supporting this local nonprofit, contact julie.young@girlsontherun.org.

Volunteers are encouraged to arrive by 10 a.m. at the event. The 5K will begin at 2 p.m. at Salisbury Community Park, 935 Hurley School Road, Salisbury.

Early arrival is suggested as there may be a road detour causing delays. For more information about the event and volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/.

Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization with local councils in all 50 states. Founded in 1996 with 13 girls, Girls on the Run has now served over 2 million girls. Throughout the program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop essential social, emotional and physical skills to successfully navigate life experiences.

The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event. With the largest 5K series by number of events in the world, Girls on the Run hosts more than 330 such events per year. Girls on the Run is included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association (NAA) as one of the most influential afterschool programs.

Go to https://www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/ to learn how to get involved in your community.