College women’s soccer: Catawba beats Wingate, makes Sunday’s SAC tourney final Published 12:03 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

Staff report

MATTHEWS — Catawba’s women’s soccer team dominated the action in a 2-0 win against Wingate in a South Atlantic Conference Tournament semifinal played at a neutral site on Friday.

Second-seeded Catawba out-shot the Bulldogs 17-3, and the third-seeded Bulldogs (14-4-1) didn’t threaten in the second half.

The 10th-ranked Indians (17-2) got a decisive goal from Madison Henry (South Rowan) in the 35th minute.

Sidney Jimmo, who has been out several games, returned to action in the midfield for the Indians in the second half.

Wingate played one person down for the final 18 minutes after a red card was issued.

Helen Summerell scored the second goal for the Indians in the 75th minute.

Lillie Rusher (Salisbury) played 90 minutes as a defender for the Indians.

Catawba plays top-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne in Sunday’s 1 p.m. final in Matthews.

Wingate could make the eight-team Southeast Regional field that will be announced on Monday.