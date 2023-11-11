College women’s basketball roundup: Bryant scores 8 in debut; two Hannahs have hot hands Published 12:56 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

Staff report

SEATTLE — The women’s basketball season got off to a tough start for North Carolina Central in a 113-39 loss to Washington on Thursday.

After a competitive first quarter, the Huskies blew the game open in the second quarter and finished with the biggest margin of victory in program history.

Freshman Kyla Bryant (Salisbury) started for N.C. Central and played 37 minutes.

She didn’t shoot well, but she scored eight points and made only two turnovers. She had three rebounds and one assist.

The Eagles will look to bounce back at Wofford on Nov. 14.

•••

Hannah Wilkerson (North Rowan) transferred after a big freshman season at NAIA Columbia International and started the opener for Division II Clarion.

Wilkerson led Clarion with 19 points and seven rebounds in a 93-83 loss to Notre Dame College (Ohio).

•••

Hannah Isley (Carson) had 13 points and nine rebounds for Pfeiffer in a 70-66 win against Regent to open the season.