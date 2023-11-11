College volleyball: Catawba rolling Published 3:13 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

Staff report

WISE, Va. — Catawba’s volleyball team closed the regular season with six straight wins, the longest streak for the program since 2016.

The Indians (12-10, 10-8) won 3-1 at UVA Wise on Friday and have clinched a winning season.

They have earned a berth in the upcoming South Atlantic Conference Tournament.

Local players Riley Hill (East Rowan), Kelcie Love (West Rowan) and Kary Hales (Carson) have been instrumental in Catawba’s late surge.

Love was one of three Indians with 10 kills at UVA Wise.

Hales had 19 digs and three aces.

Hill had a team-leading 27 digs.

Katrina Misra and Jordan Davidson also had 10 kills. Lauren Patrick had nine.

Catawba is the 6 seed for the SAC tourney and plays at No. 3 Tusculum on Monday at 7 p.m.