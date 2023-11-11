“Cards for a Cause” make someone’s holiday Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

1 of 3

SALISBURY — As the holidays draw near, it’s that time of year to contemplate what gifts to buy for friends and family, make travel plans and start sending out seasonal cards to loved ones. Generally, people give cards to those they know, but other times, cards that get sent to complete strangers can be the most impactful.

Since 2015, the Rowan Public Library has organized “Cards for a Cause,” where both kids and adults can fill out and send a holiday card at all county branches to be delivered to a veteran or an active military service member. In total, the RPL has been responsible for sending approximately 19,000 cards and it has only grown in popularity thanks to local organizations and groups getting involved. In its first year, “Cards for a Cause” collected only 300 cards, but that number skyrocketed to 5,260 in 2022. This year’s goal is 5,500 cards.

Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell says RPL sends the cards to Greensboro and Charlotte recruiters to be mailed nationally and internationally, with some traveling as far as Afghanistan and Germany. The card stations at each branch even have word guides that allow kids to practice their writing skills in order to make the perfect card.

Additionally, RPL has Veteran’s Day cards available that will be going to the VA as well. For veterans, having that connection with someone they’ve probably never met before can put in perspective the sacrifices they have made for this country.

“What they really love is receiving a handwritten card by a child with all the misspellings that come with it. Sometimes, children who are not yet writing may just draw a picture and that’s just as special to the service person,” Campbell said.

RPL will be collecting holiday cards until Dec. 16.