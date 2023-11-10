High school soccer: Hornets end bounce-back season with 23 wins Published 1:04 am Friday, November 10, 2023

Staff report

HUNTERSVILLE — Salisbury’s boys soccer team went undefeated for nearly three months, but the magic carpet ride ended on Thursday.

The third-seeded Hornets (23-1-2) fell 3-0 to Community School of Davidson in the fourth round — the regional semifinals — of the 2A state playoffs.

All three goals for the second-seeded Spartans (21-2-1) came in the final 16 minutes after the teams battled on even terms for the first 64.

“Community School of Davidson is a quality side,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “They were the better team on this night. The size of the field was an advantage for their style of play and it showed.”

After Community School of Davidson finally broke the scoreless tie, the Hornets pushed hard looking for the equalizer. Joseph Hernandez took a touch into the box and was “met with stern contact.” That’s how Salisbury head coach Matt Parrish phrased it, but an official waved off the physical play.

Salisbury fans were stunned when no foul was called, and it got worse, as CSOD immediately scored on a counter to make it 2-0.

The Spartans added an own goal late in the match for the 3-0 final.

“The huddle after the match was a tough one to be a part of,” Parrish said “So much time and effort went into this season, but Salisbury has nothing to hang their heads about. After finishing 12-9 last year, this group clawed and fought their way to a 23-1-2 season. I told them that there was no reason for tears because they left everything on the field. Getting to that 20-win threshold in any season is a remarkable achievement. Getting 23 is a testament to what this team became. Coach Goodman and I cannot ask for anything more. It is hard for them to process the loss now, but they should be proud of what they accomplished. They represented themselves, their families, and our school in a remarkable fashion.”

Top-seeded Owen beat Lincoln Charter 3-1 and will host CSOD in the regional final.