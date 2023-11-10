High school football: Friday playoff scores
Published 11:23 pm Friday, November 10, 2023
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
NCHSAA Playoffs=
Second Round=
Class 4A East=
Clayton 17, Southern Pines Pinecrest 10
Clayton Cleveland 49, Raleigh Leesville Road 21
Fuquay-Varina 10, Wilmington Ashley 7
New Bern 36, New Hanover County 15
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 55, Raleigh Millbrook 21
Rolesville 49, Wake Forest 13
Wilmington Hoggard 39, Durham Jordan 16
Wilmington Laney 38, Friendship 20
Class 4A West=
Charlotte Catholic 24, Asheville Roberson 21
Charlotte Independence 34, East Forsyth 28
Cornelius Hough 45, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 12
Greensboro Grimsley 56, Monroe Sun Valley 24
Matthews Butler 47, West Forsyth 7
Matthews Weddington 14, Chambers 10
Watauga County 20, Charlotte Mallard Creek 14
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 19, Mooresville 14
Class 3A East=
Fayetteville Sanford 43, Harnett Central 22
Fayetteville Seventy-First 40, Burlington Williams 20
Greenville Rose 14, North Brunswick 7
Havelock 27, Cape Fear 15
Northern Nash 35, Southern Nash 32
Scotland 21, Southern Durham 12
Southern Alamance 25, Jacksonville 19, OT
Wilson Fike 37, Currituck County 25
Class 3A West=
Asheville Reynolds 15, Kings Mountain 0
Concord Robinson 27, Northwest Cabarrus 17
Greensboro Dudley 48, Central Davidson 6
Hickory 48, North Lincoln 28
Oak Grove 23, Canton Pisgah 16
West Charlotte 29, Lenoir Hibriten 8
West Henderson 37, East Lincoln 7
Class 2A East=
Clinton 56, Wilson Beddingfield 15
Hertford County 50, Wallace-Rose Hill 38
Nash Central 56, West Craven 28
Princeton 35, Louisburg 33
SouthWest Edgecombe 55, Farmville Central 12
Southeast Alamance 21, Burlington Cummings 14
Whiteville 28, East Duplin 7
Class 2A West=
Brevard 36, North Stanly 7
Claremont Bunker Hill 21, Lawndale Burns 14
Davidson Community School 25, East Surry 18
Marshville Forest Hills 35, Randleman 14
Monroe 35, West Lincoln 27
Class 1A East=
East Bladen 25, Pinetown Northside 18
Goldsboro Rosewood 48, Bear Grass 17
North Moore 58, Bertie County 20
Southeast Halifax 26, North Duplin 21
West Columbus 54, Pender County 6
Wilson Prep 50, Weldon 8
Class 1A West=
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 38, Boonville Starmount 14
Eastern Randolph 39, Hayesville 10
Mount Airy 42, Mitchell County 0
Murphy 59, Kernersville McGuinness 22
North Rowan 49, Corvian 34
Swain County 42, Bessemer City 7
Thomasville 41, Albemarle 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/