High school football: Friday playoff scores Published 11:23 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

NCHSAA Playoffs=

Second Round=

Class 4A East=

Clayton 17, Southern Pines Pinecrest 10

Clayton Cleveland 49, Raleigh Leesville Road 21

Fuquay-Varina 10, Wilmington Ashley 7

New Bern 36, New Hanover County 15

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 55, Raleigh Millbrook 21

Rolesville 49, Wake Forest 13

Wilmington Hoggard 39, Durham Jordan 16

Wilmington Laney 38, Friendship 20

Class 4A West=

Charlotte Catholic 24, Asheville Roberson 21

Charlotte Independence 34, East Forsyth 28

Cornelius Hough 45, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 12

Greensboro Grimsley 56, Monroe Sun Valley 24

Matthews Butler 47, West Forsyth 7

Matthews Weddington 14, Chambers 10

Watauga County 20, Charlotte Mallard Creek 14

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 19, Mooresville 14

Class 3A East=

Fayetteville Sanford 43, Harnett Central 22

Fayetteville Seventy-First 40, Burlington Williams 20

Greenville Rose 14, North Brunswick 7

Havelock 27, Cape Fear 15

Northern Nash 35, Southern Nash 32

Scotland 21, Southern Durham 12

Southern Alamance 25, Jacksonville 19, OT

Wilson Fike 37, Currituck County 25

Class 3A West=

Asheville Reynolds 15, Kings Mountain 0

Concord Robinson 27, Northwest Cabarrus 17

Greensboro Dudley 48, Central Davidson 6

Hickory 48, North Lincoln 28

Oak Grove 23, Canton Pisgah 16

West Charlotte 29, Lenoir Hibriten 8

West Henderson 37, East Lincoln 7

Class 2A East=

Clinton 56, Wilson Beddingfield 15

Hertford County 50, Wallace-Rose Hill 38

Nash Central 56, West Craven 28

Princeton 35, Louisburg 33

SouthWest Edgecombe 55, Farmville Central 12

Southeast Alamance 21, Burlington Cummings 14

Whiteville 28, East Duplin 7

Class 2A West=

Brevard 36, North Stanly 7

Claremont Bunker Hill 21, Lawndale Burns 14

Davidson Community School 25, East Surry 18

Marshville Forest Hills 35, Randleman 14

Monroe 35, West Lincoln 27

Class 1A East=

East Bladen 25, Pinetown Northside 18

Goldsboro Rosewood 48, Bear Grass 17

North Moore 58, Bertie County 20

Southeast Halifax 26, North Duplin 21

West Columbus 54, Pender County 6

Wilson Prep 50, Weldon 8

Class 1A West=

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 38, Boonville Starmount 14

Eastern Randolph 39, Hayesville 10

Mount Airy 42, Mitchell County 0

Murphy 59, Kernersville McGuinness 22

North Rowan 49, Corvian 34

Swain County 42, Bessemer City 7

Thomasville 41, Albemarle 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/