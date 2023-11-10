Blotter for Nov. 10: Vehicle chase takes Salisbury PD into Davie County Published 12:00 am Friday, November 10, 2023

SALISBURY — An attempted traffic stop in Salisbury ended in a vehicle chase that led police through Rowan County, into Davie County and then back into Rowan County on Wednesday.

An officer was on patrol in the area of the intersection of Church and West Innes streets when he reportedly observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and ignoring traffic signals, according to a Salisbury Police Department spokesperson. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle on Innes Street, the driver allegedly fled. The vehicle’s driver reportedly stopped on Dooley Road around midnight.

James Earl Keith, 20, was charged with felony flee to elude and driving after consuming alcohol while under the age of 21. Keith received a bond of $1,500.

Man extradited to N.C. to face charges of statutory rape

A man was extradited to North Carolina to face charges of felony first-degree statutory rape, felony statutory rape of someone between the ages of 13 and 15 while at least six years older and felony indecent liberties with children.

Jakeb Connor Hinson, 24, is currently serving a minimum four-year sentence in Ohio for the charge of corrupting another with drugs. The charges stem from an incident in 2021 when police responded to a call from a woman that said she was was being forced into prostitution and drug use by Hinson and another man. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction lists Hinson’s expected release date as being in February of 2025.

Because the crimes involved juveniles, Spencer Police Chief Michael File said that he could not release specific details from the investigation. File did say that the investigation was concluded in September of 2020 and that police have simply been waiting for Hinson to be placed in the custody of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office to officially charge him.

Hinson was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $75,000 bond.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

A burglary occurred in the 500 block of South Caldwell Street at 2 a.m. on Nov. 8. The total estimated loss was $4,600.

A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 1100 block of North Main Street at 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 8.

