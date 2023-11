Shive Elementary November good citizens recognized Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

ROCKWELL — Shive Elementary School officials recognized the following students for being a “November Core Value Good Citizen” for the character trait of “Being Original.”

Prekindergarten: Haven Hepburn and Avery Miller.

Kindergarten: Luka Mundy, Lawson O’Hara, Makenna Devlieger, Maddox Devault, Sam Evans, Ivy Morgan and Presley Hunter.