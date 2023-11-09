SECU’s annual statewide toy drive is now underway Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

SALISBURY — State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) just announced that its second annual statewide Toy Drive is officially underway. All 275 branches throughout the state will again serve as drop-off sites for the drive to help spread joy and the excitement of the season to local children and families.

Anyone wishing to donate may bring new, unwrapped toys, books or other gift items to their local SECU branch through Dec. 8. Items collected at each branch will be delivered to children in the community through collaborative efforts with local charities and organizations.

With branches in all 100 North Carolina counties, the credit union is well-positioned to serve communities across the state through initiatives that benefit members and the community at large beyond traditional financial services. Last year, SECU’s highly successful Toy Drive brought together businesses, organizations and many helping hands for the collection and delivery of over 4,000 toys.

“Our SECU Toy Drive is an amazing demonstration of who we are and the care, concern, and passion we have for our fellow North Carolinians,” said Leigh Brady, SECU president and CEO. “This event brings the community together through the common bond of ‘People Helping People’ and touches the hearts of so many around the state. Please join us as we work to carry forth the goodwill momentum from last year to reach as many children as possible this holiday season.”