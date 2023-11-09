Livingstone College receives $1 million unrestricted donation Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

Livingstone College News Service

SALISBURY — Livingstone College’s 13th president, Dr. Anthony J. Davis, announced during the institution’s homecoming festivities the college has received a gift of $1 million.

This gift marks the largest individual outright contribution in the college’s history from an anonymous donor. It is reflective of the larger philanthropic efforts emerging in the national trend of charitable giving to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

When the patron was asked of a designation or restriction regarding their contribution, the donor stated to Davis, “I trust you will address the needs of the college.”

Noting the unrestricted nature of this gift demonstrates a high level of trust and confidence in the college’s leadership, Davis explained with honor and humility, “Thank you. This type of contribution allows the college to allocate funds strategically by enhancing academic programs, expanding scholarship opportunities, and investing in innovative facilities and technologies.”

As a result of this generosity, the college is empowered and on a mission to charge other donors, and specifically alumni, to match the million with the WhoYaWit Campaign, named in resemblance to the call and response chant of alumni and constituents.

For multiple modes of giving, Livingstone will receive donations via text-to-give, online giving, and mailed contributions to the college.

Without a doubt, this campaign will provide a significant boost to the institution’s ongoing mission to empower students, create life-long learning and engagement, and foster global leadership for the sustainability of resilience, readiness and respect.