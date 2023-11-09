Livingstone College honors students attend academic conferences Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

SALISBURY — The Honors Program of Livingstone College engaged in two academic conferences Nov. 1-4.

While a group of students traveled to Southern University at Baton Rouge for competition in the National Association of African American Honors Program (NAAAHP) Conference, another group presented virtually at the North Carolina Honors Association Conference hosted by the Whitehurst Family Honors Program at Barton College.

Joining Livingstone College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were Prairie View, Claflin, Tennessee State, Southern at New Orleans, Pittsburg, Clark Atlanta, Virginia State and Fisk universities, along with Spelman College. The institutions engaged in multiple competitions, including debate, quiz bowl, paper/poster presentations, community service, oratorical contests, talent showcase and Model African Union.

Livingstone College students were top winners in community service, highlighting their voter-awareness initiatives, Model African Union as Liberia and the talent showcase featuring sophomore vocalist and music major Kaiyon Courtney.

Other Livingstone College participants included Eve Beyan, Collin Goodloe and LC Fuller in the Model African Union and Jacob Adkins, Jahmier Harris, Jaden Hines, and Christian Bussey in the quiz bowl. The team was chaperoned by the college’s librarian Laura Johnson.

Themed Infinite Possibilities: Sharing Innovations in Honors Education, Appalachian State University Barton College, Catawba College, Central Piedmont Community College, East Carolina University, Greensboro College, North Carolina State University, Queens University of Charlotte, UNC Charlotte, UNC Greensboro, and Western Carolina University gathered virtually to share research papers and oral presentations.

Among the presenters, Livingstone College first-year honor students Emile Dogbe, Kamari Scales, and Alkayla Tanner presented Autobiographical Avatars: “Exploring themes in Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave,” Kamari Scales, with a faculty mentor, Dr. Da’Tarvia Parrish.

Under the framework Becoming-Belonging-Being: The Academic Evolution of Techno-Humanity, first-year students in Parrish’s English honors course engaged in avatar explorations and critical analyses of the “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave.”

Those disciplined-based digital projects paralleled Douglass’ experiences with practices that permeate today’s society and showcase Douglass as a 21st-century avatar for human rights.

English Education major Kamari Scales said, “I was very fortunate to submit a proposal for review and receive acceptance. Not only did I enjoy my presentation with my cohorts, but I learned so much from the other presenters and made a few connections.”

In the face of ever-changing student populations with characteristics and proclivities that vary from year to year, honors colleges and programs continually evolve and adapt to maximize the academic and co-curricular experiences for undergraduates. Without a doubt, Honors education ignites a passion for lifelong learning and encourages student creativity, collaboration, and leadership in the classroom and beyond.