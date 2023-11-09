‘A treasured part of our community’ – North Hills Christian School celebrates Grandparents Week Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

North Hills Christian News Service

SALISBURY — In a heartwarming tribute to the elders of their families, North Hills Christian School recently hosted Grandparents Week, an event dedicated to honoring the special bond between students and their grandparents.

The week-long celebration saw an impressive turnout, with the Helen Kelley Smith Gymnasium serving as the hub of joyous performances and the showcase of intergenerational connections. Students from various grades took the stage with a diverse lineup of acts, which included singing and Bible verse recitations, among other showcases of their educational progress from the early part of the academic year, all prepared with the aim of honoring their grandparents.

“Grandparents are a treasured part of our community,” said Lower School Principal Kristen Sabia, who opened the performances by welcoming the guests and offering a reminder of the importance of the wisdom and love that grandparents provide. “This week is a celebration of the role they play in our lives and an opportunity for us to show them just how much they are appreciated.”

Each performance was met with applause and pride-filled gazes from the audience as the students displayed not only their talents but also the biblical values instilled in them by their families and educators. It was a moving testament to the school’s commitment to family engagement and the honoring of family traditions.

Post-performance, students led their grandparents on a tour of their classrooms. Here, the walls were adorned with art and projects and students had the opportunity to demonstrate what they had been learning.

“It’s wonderful to see what my granddaughter is learning,” shared one beaming grandparent, “It is a blessing to have a school that teaches from a biblical worldview right here in Rowan County.”

The event not only allowed grandparents to get an inside look at the daily lives of their grandchildren at school but also bridged the gap between generations.

“This is more than just a school event; it’s a memory we are creating for both the young and the young at heart,” said Hannah McLaughlin, a kindergarten teacher at North Hills.

As the week drew to a close, the strong sense of community and tradition that North Hills Christian School fosters was further reinforced.

Grandparents Week served as a poignant reminder of the profound impact that the wisest of generations has on the students, further underscoring the school’s unwavering commitment to fostering a family atmosphere.