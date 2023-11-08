One hospitalized following Tuesday shootout Published 9:31 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

SALISBURY – One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting at the Woodland Creek Apartments on Tuesday.

Officers with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls reporting shots fired around 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they reportedly found at least four cars and three apartments riddled with bullet holes, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The spokesperson said that one person was transported to the hospital and treated for serious injuries, but that they were not currently life threatening.

Deputies were speaking to a witness about the shooting when a man exited a building carrying a toddler in their arms. The witness said that the man was one of the people firing shots.

Michael Daryle Withers, 27, of Charlotte was arrested at the scent and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries.

Police reportedly recovered an Ak-47 style rifle that Withers had allegedly hidden in the nearby woods.

Police identified the injured man as Shikese Zontae Mcentyre, 25. Arrest warrants were obtained for Mcentyre for assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into two occupied dwellings and damage to property. Mcentyre was still being treated for his injuries as of Wednesday morning, so he has not yet been arrested.

Additional charges are reportedly expected to come.

Withers is currently out on bond concerning another case in 2021 in Huntersville. In that case he is accused of shooting another man during an argument in a park. He received a $10,000 bond and posted it before being booked into jail.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Palacios at 704-216-8685 or Sergeant Jeremy Thomason at 704-216-8683.