Kannapolis council member Ryan Dayvault receives top state honor Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis City Council member Ryan Dayvault has been honored with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is one of the highest honors a citizen of North Carolina can receive.

Dayvault was honored for his service as a city council member and his volunteer work with numerous organizations in Kannapolis.

Dayvault has served on the Kannapolis City Council for 12 years and he is the youngest person to be elected to serve on the council. Prior to being elected to city council he was on the Board of Adjustment for three years. He was also on the Centennial Committee and the Center City Master Planning Commission. He is currently the chair of the Cabarrus-Rowan Metropolitan Planning Organization where he has represented the city for 12 years.

He has also served the Kannapolis community as a board member of the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce, Cabarrus Regional Chamber of Commerce, Kannapolis Education Foundation, Kannapolis Booster Club, Kannapolis Friends of the Library, American Red Cross Cabarrus County, United Way of Central Carolinas, Kiwanis Club of Kannapolis-President, Cabarrus Arts Council, Catawba College Alumni Association, as well as others.

Dayvault works for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on the North Carolina Research Campus. For 15 years, he has served as the facilities manager, overseeing all aspects of facilities, capital assets and auxiliary operations. He is the recipient of the University’s Star Heel Award and has also been named the Employee of the Quarter and the Employee of Excellence for Integrity.

Dayvault’s family history is deeply rooted in the Kannapolis community. His great-great grandfather, Paul Monroe Dayvault, had a corn and cotton farm on land that eventually became part of the Cannon Mills site, now the North Carolina Research Campus.

Dayvault is a native of Kannapolis and graduated with honors from A.L. Brown High School and Catawba College. He is married to Traci and is the son of Gregg and Leslie Dayvault.