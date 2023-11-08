College volleyball: Rimer repeats as conference player of the year Published 8:30 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Staff report

Columbia International’s Kira Rymer Attaway (South Rowan) is the Appalachian Athletic Conference Player of the Year for women’s volleyball.

She’s a three-time all-conference player and two-time player of the year.

Rymer Attaway leads the AAC in hitting percentage at .403 and recorded 209 kills in conference play. Rymer Attaway also posted seven solo blocks and 24 block assists during AAC play.