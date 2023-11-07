Man charged with sex offenses involving children after victim comes forward Published 8:50 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

SALISBURY – A man who was arrested in 2021 for sex offenses involving children charged with more offenses after police say another victim came forward in the case.

Joseph David Lineberry, 37, was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree statutory sex offense of someone under the age of 13, statutory sex offense of a child who is between 13 and 15 years old and two counts of misdemeanor liberties with a child.

Lineberry was charged with two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense and one count of taking indecent liberties with a child in 2021. According to a release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the new charges come after another victim came forward and reported additional sexual abuse by Lineberry from around 10 years ago. The release states that the victim in the current case was known to Lineberry, but not directly related to him.

Investigators searched Lineberry’s home and seized electronic equipment that they believe he may have stored evidence in.

Lineberry was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center. He was not initially given a bond due to the Pretrial Integrity Act, but he appeared before Judge Dry on Monday and was given a $250,000 bond.

The release says the case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Wietbrock at 704-216-8704.