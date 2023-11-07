High school basketball: South boys expect to be better Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

First in a series of reports on local basketball teams …

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

LANDIS — When the South Rowan Raiders get everyone healthy, they will have a better chance to compete in boys basketball than they’ve had the previous two seasons.

Coach Daniel Blevins is confident the Raiders will be at full strength at some point in December, but three players are currently on the mend.

Dalton Young, whose scoring and ball-handling ability will be one of the keys to the season, was catching passes for the football team when he suffered a collarbone injury in the West Rowan game on Sept. 22.

Tristan Littlejohn sustained a hand injury during football season. The Raiders can’t wait get to him back. He’s expected to be one of their better defenders.

Elijah Anderson was putting up double-figure points in varsity games on a regular basis as a sophomore last season when he torn an ACL in a January game against Concord. He’s talented and is a huge part of South’s present and future. Blevins hopes he’ll be able to help by mid-to-late December.

Blevins’ first season at the helm at South was the COVID season with the seriously shortened and adjusted schedule. South baseball players such as Nathan Chrismon and Kane Kepley were able to help out the basketball team. The addition of their speed and a 2A league schedule led to a respectable 4-10 season. South averaged 47 points per game, while allowing 58.

South’s first two seasons in the 3A South Piedmont Conference have been difficult.

South went 0-22 in 2021-22 and was outscored by 37 points on an average night.

Last season basically was a repeat. South won its non-conference opener, then lost 22 in a row to finish 1-22. The Raiders scored a little more than the previous season, but they also allowed a few more. Once again, the Raiders were outscored by 37 points — 77 to 40 — on an average night.

South is 0-28 in the SPC the last two seasons, and the SPC figures to get even tougher this time with the addition of Robinson. And now the SPC grind is 16 games instead of 14.

Still, Blevins hasn’t lost an ounce of the optimism that he arrived in town with. He watched South’s football team win two SPC games in the fall and he doesn’t see any reason the basketball team can’t make similar strides.

“This is the first time we’ve had a full crew of junior and seniors on varsity,” Blevins said. “We’ve been playing most of the time with freshmen and sophomores against juniors and seniors. Now we’ve got a good group of normal varsity-age kids.”

A 5-foot-11 guard, Young is talented enough to emerge as one of the county’s top scorers. He had games of 32, 30 and 25 points last season, but he wasn’t around for the finish. When Young was a sophomore he scored 32 on opening night, but he only lasted a handful of games.

Young is starting fresh again with Blevins, and this may be the season things fall into place for him.

“He’s matured a lot and he can have a big senior season,” Blevins said. “He can handle the ball and he can score. He brings a lot of talent to the floor.”

Senior Aaron Jones was the steadiest Raider a year ago and earned postseason accolades. The 6-foot-3 forward averaged a modest 7.6 points per game, but he finished with four straight double-digit games. He’s a rangy shooter and he’s athletic enough to be the baseball team’s shortstop.

“He’s a tough matchup with his combination of size and shooting ability,” Blevins said.

Junior Jadon Moore is one of the school’s best athletes and is a candidate for a breakout season. He kicks, returns kicks and catches passes for the football team. He sprints in track. On the basketball court, he has split his first two seasons between varsity and jayvee, but he may be ready to do exciting things.

“He’s got a ton of speed,” Blevins said. “And now he’s got the experience to go with his athletic ability.”

Senior Zion Jackson is a feisty, competitive guard who gives the Raiders defense and quickness.

Senior Carston Carey is a 6-foot-4 post man who brings size and experience to the table.

Senior Drew Blackwell is a glue player, who averaged 3.0 points per game. He understands his role and is that perfect fourth or fifth guy.

“Drew is one of those guys who’s not thinking about scoring, he’s thinking about how he can help our team win,” Blevins said. “He plays the game the right way and rebounds very well.”

Juniors Anderson and Littlejohn have wheels and will make an impact once they’re healthy.

“Littlejohn is all motor,” Blevins said. “He’ll give us energy and a lot of defense.”

Brooks Overcash and James Ritchie, junior football standouts, will give South some muscle and depth.

Junior Corbin Goodman is a baseball-first guy, but he can add to the front court.

Junior Carter Rohletter got varsity experience at the end of last season. His forte is 3-point shooting.

“Probably the best shooter we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Blevins said. “And one thing I’ve learned is that when a team is shooting the ball well, that can fix a lot of problems.”

Sophomore Maverick Ball will be a player to watch and could give the Raiders another scorer right away. He’s excelled against strong AAU competition.

“The SPC is like a high school version of the ACC, especially with that Big Four (Central Cabarrus, Concord, Robinson and Northwest Cabarrus) down in Cabarrus County,” Blevins said. “But we’re going to be better than we’ve been. This is really the first year we were able to go to camps and play in summer leagues. We’re way ahead of where we’ve been the last two years at this time.”

South opens the season at A.L. Brown on Friday, Nov. 17.

SOUTH ROWAN BOYS

Coach: Daniel Blevins (4th season, 5-54)

2022-23: 1-22 overall, 0-14 3A South Piedmont Conference (8th)

Playoffs: Did not make playoffs

Top returner: Aaron Jones

League: 3A SPC (Robinson, West Rowan, East Rowan, Carson, Lake Norman Charter, NW Cabarrus, Central Cabarrus, Concord)