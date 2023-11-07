Blotter for Nov. 7
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
- Fraud occurred in the 1300 block of West Innes Street between 11 a.m. on Oct. 30 and 1:11 p.m. on Nov. 3. The total estimated loss was $17,550.
- A burglary occurred in the 100 block of Ann Street between 6:31 p.m. on Nov. 2 and noon on Nov. 3. The total estimated loss was $300.
- A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 2100 block of Brenner Avenue between noon on Oct. 21 and 7:08 p.m. on Nov. 3.
- A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 400 block of East Innes Street at 7:08 p.m. on Nov. 3.
- Shoplifting occurred in the 1000 block of East Innes Street at 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 3. The total estimated loss was $68.
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 100 block of Swaim Court between 11 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 4.
- A burglary occurred in the 2500 block of Old Wilkesboro Road between 1 p.m. on Sept. 24 and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3. It was reported on Nov. 4. The total estimated loss was $11,400.
- A burglary occurred in the 1200 block of North Main Street between 3 p.m. on Oct. 31 and 3 p.m. on Nov. 4.
- A robbery with a firearm occurred in the 100 block of Majolica Road at 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 4. The total estimated loss was $350.
- A burglary occurred in the 2700 block of Crenshaw Court at 10:37 p.m. on Nov. 4.
- A hit and run causing property damage occurred in the 1000 block of East Innes Street between 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 5 a.m. on Nov. 5.
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 1200 block of North Church Street between 1:24 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. on Nov. 5.
- A theft of a recreational vehicle occurred in the 1500 block of Julian Road between 11:30 p.m. on Sep. 23 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 24. It was reported on Nov. 5.
- A burglary occurred in the 100 block of Ackert Avenue between 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 6:22 p.m. on Nov. 5.
- Todd Walker, 52, was charged with larceny on Nov. 4.
- John Michael Sheehan, 42, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Nov. 4.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at Gin Road in Gold Hill between 2:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 2.
- Credit card fraud occurred at Julian Road in Salisbury between 10 a.m. on Nov. 1 and 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 2.
- Forgery occurred at Lippard Road in Salisbury at 3:06 p.m. on Nov. 2.
- Fraud by impersonation occurred at North Main Street in Salisbury between 2 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 19. It was reported on Nov. 3.
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at the intersection of Peeler and Old Concord roads in Salisbury between 9 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 3.
- Vandalism occurred at Cool Springs Road in Woodleaf at 11 p.m. on Nov. 3. Police reports indicate that the incident was in relation to a structure fire.
- Larceny occurred at Correll Loop Road between midnight and 1:42 p.m. on Nov. 4. Police reports indicate that a firearm was possibly stolen from the address.
- Shoplifting occurred at Tingle Drive in Salisbury at 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 3. It was reported on Nov. 4.
- Vandalism occurred at Greatful Drive in Woodleaf between 9 a.m, and 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 4.
- Stephanie Leighnicol Deal, 46, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a controlled substances on the premises of a penal institution and possession of drug paraphernalia on Nov. 2.
- Cody Alexander Bridges, 31, was charged with stalking, harassing phone calls and restricting, obstructing or delaying an officer on Nov. 2.
- Rajan Benjamin, 20, was charged with two counts possession of a stolen firearm on Nov. 2 and and two counts of trafficking heroin or opium, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture, trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in cocaine on Nov. 3.
- Rodney Jerome Wagoner, 40, was charged with communicating threats on Nov. 2.
- Lindsay Rae Hebron, 33, was charged with larceny by servants and other employees on Nov. 2.
- Andrea Jane Marlowe, 31, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule III controlled substance on Nov. 2.
- Janelle Lynn Loeffler, 44, was charged with communicating threats on Nov. 2.
- Robert Dale Croom, 67, was charged with larceny by employee on Nov. 3.
- Scott Allen Monnell, 64, was charged with assault on a female on Nov. 3.
- Dadrian Tyquan Cowan, 32, was charged with violating a 50B order on Nov. 3.
- Misty Johnson Bruton, 38, was charged with assault on Nov. 3.
- Heather Marie Adkins, 48, was charged with larceny; restricting, obstructing or delaying an officer; assault on a government official; and two counts of assault on Nov. 4.
- Stanley Wayne Peeler Jr., 34, was charged with assault on a female, violating a 50B order, injury to personal property and interfering with emergency communication on Nov. 4.