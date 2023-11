High school girls wrestling: Edwards wins tournament Published 10:03 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

Staff report

MOUNT OLIVE — Leah Edwards, a junior at East Rowan, wrestled unattached in the Trojan Open on Saturday.

She won three of her four matches at 106 pounds by pin and the other by tech fall.

The University of Mount Olive made its official debut in women’s college wrestling on Saturday.

Greensboro College was the first to offer women’s wrestling as a varsity collegiate sport in 2020.