English Speaking Union hosts 'An Insight into the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict' with UNC professor

SALISBURY — In light of the current crisis in the Middle East, the English-Speaking Union has altered its program this month to allow a respected expert in this area to help us understand how we got to this place & what a path forward might look like.

Dr. Yaron Shemer is Associate Professor of Israel cultural studies and Jewish studies as well as director of graduate studies in the Department of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies at UNC-Chapel Hill. He earned his B.F.A. from Tel Aviv University and M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin. He has published numerous books and received multiple awards for his research and academic performance.

As an Arab Jew with Iraqi parents, Shemer will provide a unique perspective than transcends the usual temptation to frame the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as strictly two-sided. The Middle East has been populated by multiple religious and ethnic groups over the centuries, and has had ever-changing territorial boundaries producing overlapping land claims. He will explain why the complexity of this part of the world makes peace so elusive, but will also tell us about the various cultural and historical connections between the two peoples and the ways different groups and scholars have sought a way out of this entangled conflict.

David Post is sponsoring Shemer’s visit.