Baseball: East’s Hightower honored

Staff report

East Rowan senior Cobb Hightower has been announced as the winner of the South Charlotte Panthers’ Nick Salisbury Memorial Award.

The award is presented annually to the Most Valuable Infielder in the SCP program.

Hightower helped lead the Panthers to a 37-9 record by batting .365 with 11 extra-base hits. His fielding percentage was .985.

Hightower will sign with UNC in the East auditorium at 7 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Also signing are teammates Logan Dyer (Catawba) and Nate Hayworth (Tusculum).