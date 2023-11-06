Baseball: East’s Hightower honored

Published 7:46 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

By Post Sports

Carson's Jacob Efird 9 forced out at 2nd base as East's Cobb Hightower 2 makes throw to first base., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Staff report

East Rowan senior Cobb Hightower has been announced as the winner of the  South Charlotte Panthers’ Nick Salisbury Memorial Award.

 The award is presented annually to the Most Valuable Infielder in the SCP program.

Hightower helped lead the Panthers to a 37-9 record by batting .365 with 11 extra-base hits. His fielding percentage was .985.

Hightower will sign with UNC in the East auditorium at 7 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Also signing are teammates Logan Dyer (Catawba) and Nate Hayworth (Tusculum).

