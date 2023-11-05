Upcoming events in Rowan County Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

For those looking for fun family events to participate in during November, Rowan County has a wide range of holiday events to enjoy.

Balloon Glow & Laser Show — Nov. 4

Enjoy lots of family fun at the Rowan County Fairgrounds, 1560 Julian Road, Salisbury on this final day of the event. Gates open at 5 p.m. There will be a kids zone with games and rides, live music and craft, retail and food vendor booths. Tethered balloon rides available for $25 and after dusk, around 9 p.m. there will be a Balloon Glow & Laser Show. Bring a blanket or chairs to enjoy the show.

Patterson Farm Winter Fun on the Farm — Nov. 7 – Dec. 15

Patterson Farm, 10390 Caldwell Road, Mount Ulla will be offering its Winter Fun on the Farm, Tuesdays through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed on Thanksgiving Day. Activities include visiting the farm animals and having fun on Pawpaw Carl’s playground where one can ride down the Big Red Slide, go through the Spider Web and Pallet Maze and much more.

Cost is $10 for online tickets, $12 at the gate and free to those younger than two.

The Polar Express Train Ride — Nov. 11 – Dec. 23

Inspired by the hit movie, this holiday favorite comes to life as you and your family take a magical trip on The Polar Express Train Ride at the N.C. Transportation Museum, 1 Spencer Drive, Spencer. Rides will be weekends in November and various days during December — Dec. 1-3, 7-10 and 12-23.

Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, families are sure to enjoy their trip to the North Pole. For tickets and more information, visit info@nctransportationmuseum.org. Book your overnight stay in Rowan County to receive free tickets or gift certificates to the museum’s gift shop while supplies last.

Lighting of the Fall Fires — Nov. 18

This 23rd annual event will be held in historic Gold Hill from 5:30-9 p.m.

The village and shops will be decorated in festive lights, greenery and red bows. Sing carols on the street corners as you stroll along the wooden sidewalks, smell the smoke from the pot-belly stoves and warm by the bonfires at this classic Gold Hill event with entertainment, refreshments and warm holiday cheer.

Cost is $30 per person and free to those under 10 years of age. Advance tickets are required. Purchase tickets online at www.GHHPS.org.

Celebration of Lights & the Winterland Express — Nov. 18 – Dec. 30

Enjoy the beautiful lights and displays in celebration of the holidays at Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. Visit with Santa, make a holiday craft, enjoy s’mores around the fire pit and much more. Local craft and artisans will be on hand on the weekends.

The Winterland Express takes riders through the lights at the park from 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Admission to the park and to see the lights is free and $2 per person to ride the ride or carousel.

‘Tis the Season Holiday Spectacular Parade & Celebration — Nov. 22

Celebrate the season at The ‘Tis the Season Spectacular’ holiday parade that features musical acts, floats and more. The parade will begin in Downtown Spencer at 2 p.m., follow Main Street, and then reach Downtown Salisbury by 3 p.m.

Festivities will continue at the Bell Tower Green with the tree lighting, street performers, food/beer trucks and Santa.

Holiday Night Out — Nov. 24

The biggest shopping night of the year happens in Downtown Salisbury during Holiday Night Out from 5-9 p.m.

Kannapolis Annual Holiday Market — Nov. 24 – 26

Local vendors and artists will have plenty of holiday goodies to choose from at the Holiday Market in Kannapolis. From stocking stuffers to those hard-to-find gift items, begin your holiday shopping inside Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Small Business Saturday — Nov. 25

Continue a weekend of shopping at Small Business Saturday in Downtown Salisbury. This all-day shopping event will be accompanied by holiday caroling and a variety of fun activities. Support local businesses and celebrate Small Business Saturday in Downtown Salisbury.