Salisbury Transit offers free rides on Election Day Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

SALISBURY — Those with limited mobility options don’t have to worry about missing out on participating in Tuesday’s upcoming election and it won’t cost them a dime.

Salisbury Transit will offer free bus rides on Election Day. Rides will be free to everyone all day during regular bus service times from 6 a.m. to 7:10 p.m.

For help planning your trip, go to Salisburync.gov/Transit.