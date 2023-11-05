Salisbury teen awarded Eagle Scout Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

SALISBURY — Carson High School junior Ezekiel “Zeke” Jameson Brown recently joined the Eagle Scout ranks.

Brown is a member of Troop 324 — Salisbury Civitans. His Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held on Oct. 29 at Organ Lutheran Church.

During his time in Scouts, Brown has earned 42 merit badges. He recorded perfect attendance during his Cub Scout years.

Brown’s Eagle Scout project involved redoing the garden area at Jackson Park Elementary School in Kannapolis. The project took nearly six months from Jan. 24 to June 10, with Brown logging 197 hours in the process.

He received recognition from former President Donald Trump. Sen. Ted Budd sent Brown a flag flown over the capitol building and Gov. Roy Cooper sent him a letter. Rockwell Mayor Chuck Bowman recognized him from the Rockwell town mayor’s office.

Brown’s mentors were John Barber, accepted by his widow Ann Barber, Garret Frick, Trey Hal and Chad Harrington. His father, Jimmy Brown, delivered his Eagle Charge ending with “Father to son, Eagle to Eagle, Welcome to the Brotherhood of Eagle Scouts”

Brown was also inducted into the OA (Order of the Arrow) in September.