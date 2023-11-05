My Turn — Renee C. Scheidt: America: Still the Land of Opportunity for those who work for it Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

By Renee C. Scheidt

Regardless of what some groups are shouting today, America is still the land of opportunity. Admittedly some have socio-economic advantages but being born with a silver spoon in your mouth doesn’t guarantee success. It is true, just like the song says, “It’s not where you start but where you finish” that counts. Our native son, Michael Jordan, is a prime example of someone who had the drive to make his life count. Even closer to home, my youngest daughter’s father-in-law immigrated from Hong Kong with $10 in his pocket. He recently retired as an engineer from Duke Energy. He could have stayed put and dreamed. Instead, he faced the challenges and did something about it.

Although I didn’t grow up poor, our family certainly wasn’t rich. I was educated in the Rowan County public schools in a time when teachers were respected and students were not allowed to run over them. Raised in the country by a hard-working family, I was taught I could be anything I wanted if I were willing to work for it. If I wanted something, it was my responsibility to go for it. No one owed it to me. My parents taught me not to buy things we couldn’t pay for. Instead, we saved our money until we could afford to pay cash. They trained me to fear the Lord and obey His Word. Now, as a senior citizen, I realize this was the best foundation for living a successful life I could have received. These basic life principles have served me well.

No one paid for my college education. I did so by cleaning houses and waitressing. My master’s degree came the same way. Because I was widowed at age 32, I raised my two daughters, both under age three at their father’s death, as a single parent. Despite the fact there was no daddy in our home, they both have done exceedingly well. I share this information not for self-adulation but to show there’s no reason why anyone who so desires can’t do well in America. If they will work!

Therefore, you understand why I have no tolerance for those who want to blame everyone but themselves for why they are “oppressed” and “not given a fair shot” in life. The problem in today’s world is not lack of opportunity, but lack of motivation. Laziness has become commonplace. Too many view themselves as the victim instead of working to overcome the difficulties. Instead of taking responsibility, many want to play the blame game. “I’m disadvantaged because of the color of my skin.” “I come from the wrong side of the tracks.” “I was molested as a child.” “I didn’t know my daddy.” “I don’t have the money to do that.”

There are numerous examples of people from every race who have overcome difficult circumstances to achieve a life well lived. In fact, all of the above examples describe Oprah Winfrey, who is now one of the richest people in the world. If she can make it, what’s your excuse?

In 1856, Booker T. Washington was born to a slave woman in the Deep South. He never knew his father. Yet he went on to become one of the greatest men of his time, even to the point of advising presidents. He said, “Nothing ever comes to one that is worth having except as a result of hard work.

Yes, I did have the advantage of coming from a home where my parents encouraged me and trained me in sound principles. But good people everywhere are willing to help the less fortunate learn how to make their way. Multitudes of different organizations seek to give a helping hand to those who will take it. Bad circumstances can be turned around and work for good.

I’m tired of the moaning and groaning. I’m tired some citizens have feelings of entitlement. I’m tired of the chaos in the cities as some feel they have a right to steal and riot. It’s time to quit having a pity party. It’s time to take responsibility for ourselves and get to work.

Renee C. Scheidt lives in Salisbury.