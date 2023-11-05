City of Salisbury announces its 2023 Veterans Day operations schedule

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

By Staff Report

SALISBURY— The city of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule for the Veterans Day holiday, Friday, Nov. 10:

  • City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and recreation centers will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10.
  • Salisbury Transit will not offer transit services on Friday, Nov. 10. Regular routes will resume on Monday, Nov. 13.
  • The city’s public works department will offer its regular garbage and recycling collection on Friday, Nov. 10. The department will not offer limb or leaf collection on Friday, Nov. 10.
  • Salisbury-Rowan Utilities’ administrative offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10. If you have a water/sewer emergency after hours or during the holiday, call 704-638-5339.
  • The Salisbury Community Park will operate on schedule from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.
  • The police and fire departments will remain available for emergency services, as usual, during the holiday.

