City of Salisbury announces its 2023 Veterans Day operations schedule
Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 5, 2023
SALISBURY— The city of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule for the Veterans Day holiday, Friday, Nov. 10:
- City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and recreation centers will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10.
- Salisbury Transit will not offer transit services on Friday, Nov. 10. Regular routes will resume on Monday, Nov. 13.
- The city’s public works department will offer its regular garbage and recycling collection on Friday, Nov. 10. The department will not offer limb or leaf collection on Friday, Nov. 10.
- Salisbury-Rowan Utilities’ administrative offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10. If you have a water/sewer emergency after hours or during the holiday, call 704-638-5339.
- The Salisbury Community Park will operate on schedule from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.
- The police and fire departments will remain available for emergency services, as usual, during the holiday.