Blotter for Nov. 4: man arrested for trespassing while out on written promise Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was arrested for trespassing two days after being charged with swinging a baseball bat at other people and a day after being released from jail on a written promise to appear for his trial.

The man was arrested on Thursday after the resident of a home called police and said that she could not get him to leave, according to a spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. When police arrived at the home, located in the 1000 block of Misty Tunnel Lane, they reportedly found the man on the property saying that he was waiting for his mother to come and give him a ride.

Justin Gray Morgan, 36, was charged with second-degree trespassing after police said that he refused to leave even when informed that he was no longer allowed on the property and would be arrested if he continued to stay. Morgan was arrested on Tuesday and charged with being armed to the terror of the public. Following his bond hearing for the charges, he was released on a written promise to appear in court on Wednesday.

Morgan also allegedly told the woman that he could not leave because he was “protecting her from a race war,” according to the spokesperson. Morgan had allegedly said during the Tuesday incident that he was protecting his children from “the Black people who were killing all the whites and the Hispanics.”

Morgan was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $1,500 bond.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

Property damage occurred in the 500 block of Lash Drive between 3 p.m. on Oct. 31 and 8:55 a.m. on Nov. 2.

A hit and run occurred in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard at 4 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Fraud by wire, computer or electronic manipulation occurred in the 200 block of Castlewood Drive between noon and 12:33 p.m. on Oct. 31. It was reported on Nov. 2.

A larceny occurred in the 600 block of Roy Leazer Avenue at 5:54 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 7:25 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 8:49 p.m. on Nov. 2.

An assault with a gun occurred in the 600 block of Carolina Boulevard between 9 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 2. Police reports indicate that shots were fired into a home, causing $1,300 worth of damage to windows and interior walls. The report states that injuries were not sustained by the victim of the assault and that the incident is under further investigation.

Robert Terry Fitzgerald was charged with larceny on Nov. 2.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports: