Preview: Upcoming Salisbury City Council meeting rescheduled Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

SALISBURY — Due to Election Day taking place on the same day as their regularly scheduled meeting, the Salisbury City Council has decided to reschedule their upcoming meeting for the following day. The meeting will now be on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the city hall building at 6 p.m.

Here are the agenda items that will be discussed: