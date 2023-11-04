Mountainfilm on Tour returns to Salisbury Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

Mountainfilm on Tour, a documentary film festival that showcases stories about environmental, cultural, climbing, political and social justice issues, will be returning to Salisbury, offering the community a chance to enjoy an evening of fellowship and films. The festival films were curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado, which started in 1979 and is held every Memorial Day.

Scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Tom Smith Auditorium on the Catawba College campus, 2300 W. Innes Street, Salisbury, this is the second year that Muddy Sneakers is hosting Mountainfilm on Tour — Salisbury at the college. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $25 for general admission. Tickets may be purchased online by visiting muddysneakers.org.

This special event, which is presented by Muddy Sneakers, also benefits this education nonprofit.

“Mountainfilm on Tour — Salisbury is much more than an evening of inspiring films. It’s a unique opportunity to unite in celebration of Muddy Sneakers’ impact on our schools and community,” said Erica Brown, director of communications for Muddy Sneakers. “This year, we are partnering with nine elementary schools in the Rowan-Salisbury School District. More than 600 students will spend nearly 16,000 hours engaging in hands-on learning in nature. This event is a great way to raise awareness of our work in the community. As our largest fundraising event of the year, it’s also a great way to raise funds to continue our mission of connecting children with nature.”

The tour will continue with additional stops in North Carolina this month including a show in Winston-Salem on Nov. 17 at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, and two showings in Asheville on Nov. 18 at the New Belgium Brewing Company, 21 Craven Street. Go to muddysneakers.org/mfot for additional information on times and to purchase tickets.

There will be a variety of topics covered at the event and will offer fun for all.

“This year’s lineup of short documentaries spans various outdoor themes, including biking, climbing, surfing and skateboarding. The films are stunning, and the stories are memorable,” Brown said. “It’s the perfect opportunity to get together with family and friends and support Muddy Sneakers in our community.”