High school girls cross country: South girls 16th; Carson’s Landaverde leads Rowan runners Published 9:55 pm Saturday, November 4, 2023

South Rowan girls team.

Staff report

KERNERSVILLE — South Rowan’s girls finished 16th in the 3A State Cross Country Championships held at Ivey Redmon Park on Saturday.

Freshman Gracie Hinson ran 22:07 to lead South. Madison Beaver (22:32), Madalynn Gulledge (22:43), Blythe Elliott (22:56) and Lindsey Beaver (23:12) were the South scorers.

Also competing for the Raiders were Brinley Patterson and Paisley Overcash,

The top Rowan individual was Carson’s Emily Landaverde in 21:18. She was 63rd.

East Rowan’s Sadie Featherstone ran 21:33. West Rowan’s Katie Roberts clocked 21:51.

Lake Norman Charter’s Lily Yampolsky was ninth in 19:13. Northwest Cabarrus’ Gatsby Goode was 15th in 19:35.

North Lincoln won the team championship. The individual winner was First Flight’s Morgan Miller in 18:05.

•••

Gray Stone placed 12th in the 1A State Championships.